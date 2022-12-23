Mansoor Usman to replace Ashtar Ausaf as Attorney General

LAHORE: Amid the ongoing political upheaval in Punjab, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf resigned from his post Friday on medical grounds. Ashtar Ausaf mentioned ‘ill health’ as the reason for his resignation. Following that, the federal government has decided to appoint Mansoor Usman as the new AGP.

It is to be noted here that the political crisis in Punjab deepened after the de-notification of the Chief Minister of Punjab for not taking the vote of confidence. Later, President Arif Alvi accepted the resignation of Ashtar Ausaf and also gave approval to the appointment of Mansoor Usman as the new Attorney General of Pakistan.