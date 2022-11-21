Manufacturers slash oil, ghee prices

KARACHI: The prices of “A” brand ghee and cooking oil have been reduced by the manufacturing companies, it emerged Monday.

According to details, the prices of cooking oil and ghee have been cut by Rs10 to Rs40 at retail level. The cooking oil will now cost Rs520 per litre after a cut of Rs10 in the price. After a healthy drop of Rs40 in its price, the ghee will now be sold at Rs520 per kg.

The price of a five-litre cooking oil carton has been reduced by Rs50 and now it will be sold at Rs2,700. The price of a 5kg carton of ghee has been dropped by Rs195 and now will be sold at Rs2,600.

The reduction in the prices of ghee and oil have relieved the inflation-stricken general public a bit across the country. The citizens said that essential commodities, especially ghee, were out of their purchasing power due to higher rates.