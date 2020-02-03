National

Home » Embassies, Official News

Marathon of health

February 3, 2020

Islamabad, February 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): Crushing stereotypes. Our Russia is not drinking. She is running. At the Embassy a marathon of health at varying distances (1, 3, 5, 7, 10 km) was held on February 2. Attache Gavriil Nekrasov was an organizer of the event.

 

For more information, contact:

Embassy of the Russian Federation

Diplomatic Enclave, Khayaban-e-Soharwardy,

Ramna-4, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel. +92 (051) 260-08-13

Fax. +92 (051) 260-08-27

Email: islamabad@dks.ru

Website: https://pakistan.mid.ru/web/pakistan_en/home

