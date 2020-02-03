Home » Embassies, Official News
Marathon of health
February 3, 2020
Islamabad, February 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): Crushing stereotypes. Our Russia is not drinking. She is running. At the Embassy a marathon of health at varying distances (1, 3, 5, 7, 10 km) was held on February 2. Attache Gavriil Nekrasov was an organizer of the event.
