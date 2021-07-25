Marri sees rigging in Kashmir polls

KARACHI: Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians and the Member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that it is learnt that the federal ministers of rulling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were present in the different polling stations during Kashmir polls and they were being harassing the voters, which was highly a condemnedable act of this incompetent and incapable government.

This she expressed in her statement regarding Kashmir elections. Marri said that Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidates had been fired upon and polling agents had also been arrested during election process and PPP condemned such tactics of the PTI-led government.

She added that almost every polling station was being occupied by the PTI workers and they were openly rigging in the polling stations. Marri further said that those who formed the government through rigging in Pakistan had also started rigging in the Kashmir polls and by this PTI government had set an example of bullying and threatening voters during Kashmir elections.