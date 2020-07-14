Marriage hall association holds demos

July 14, 2020

Karachi:Marriage Hall Association on Monday held protest demonstrations across the country against closure of their business and asked the government to reopen marriage halls, lawns and banquets with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The association held protest demonstration outside press clubs in different cities, as thousands of owners and workers gathered, carrying placards and banners gathered and chanted slogans.

Addressing a presser at Karachi Press Club, Khawaja Muhammad Tariq Secretary General of Association said that the government had opened other businesses with SOPs but marriage halls were not opened despite their repeated demands. He said that they are facing financial crisis due to closure of their business.

He warned to expand their protest and march towards Chief Minister House if their demands are not met. The association’s General Secretary Khawaja Tariq said there are 800 marriage halls, banquets and lawns in Karachi whereas a total 13,000 halls are present in the country and almost 50,000 families are attached to this sector. Despite closure, utility bills are being received and the K-Electric is sending inflated bills, he added.

