Marriage Halls owners happy for LCCI role

Lahore, February 21, 2022 (PPI-OT):The marriage halls owners have paid rich tributes to the untiring efforts of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the revival of this sector. While talking to the LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, the owners of marriage halls said that the government has lifted ban from indoor functions in the marriage halls and indoor dining. They said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has played a vibrant role in this regard and presented the case of marriage halls effectively in the policy corridors.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that it was demand of LCCI to allow marriage halls to be fully operational as this sector contributes substantially to the GDP of Pakistan. He said that the ban on indoor functions in banquet halls impacted more than 50 allied industries including poultry, rice, meat, cooking oil, flour, fruits/vegetables, crockery, clothing, shoes, cosmetics, decoration, furniture, electronics/lighting, photography, wedding cards and jewellery etc. He said that around 20% revenues of the food Industry in Punjab are cognizant upon the operations of Marriage Halls. Mian Nauman Kabir said the marriage halls sector has been adversely impacted by the lockdown and the consequent economic slowdown in recent times.

He said that the government has taken a wise decision to allow indoor functions in marriage halls that would go a long way and help revival of this sector. The LCCI President said that it is now responsibility of the marriage halls owners and the masses to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) so that spread of COVID can be controlled.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that the COVID-19 has caused huge loss to the economy besides eating up thousands of precious human lives therefore all segments of society would have to play their due role. President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry once again thanked the government for accepting LCCI demand and allowing marriage halls to be fully operational with SOPs.

