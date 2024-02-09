Marriyum Aurangzeb sees PML-N govt in centre, Punjab

LAHORE: As general election results are pouring in, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said Friday that the hopefully, PML-N would form government both in the centre and Punjab province.

In a message on X, formerly Twitter, she said: "Results are being received and compiled in the party’s election cell. There was difficulty in getting election results due to the closure of internet and mobile service. The position of PML-N is strong and we’ll serve the people of Pakistan after forming government in the centre and Punjab."

In the general elections 2024, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz clinched Lahore seats.