Martyrdom of SHO PS Gomal Tank

December 19, 2019

Peshawar, December 19, 2019 (PPI-OT): The IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan has directed RPO Dera to send recommendations for Federal govt to award PS Gomal Tank SHO Sub-Inspector Inayatullah and his team QPM/PPM for exhibiting gallantry acts against terrorists in line of duty.

It may be recalled that SHO PS Gomal Inayatullah was after terrorists on 13th December when a terrorist hurled hand grenade on police mobile in which he along with his other team members sustained serious injuries. He succumbed to his injuries today and embraced martyrdom. The IGP pointed out that Inayatullah followed the traditions of sacrifices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police by laying precious lives in line of duty. Inayatullah was a courageous and brave officer who led his team from the front on every challenging and difficult situation.

On the day of incident he along with his team gave tough time to the terrorists and as a result one terrorist got killed. The professional commitment of the shaheed was a bacon of light for the whole force to be emulated. While paying glowing tributes to the shaheed the IGP said that officers like Inayatullah are born in centuries added that today we are living in peaceful atmosphere and it was due to these sacrifices rendered by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police. The IGP vowed that the war against the terrorist would be kept continue till the elimination of the last terrorist.

