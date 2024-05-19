﻿Marwat moves IHC against Dar’s appointment as deputy PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat has challenged the appointment of Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Marwat through his lawyer Riaz Hanif Rahi filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court, contending that Ishaq Dar was already working as a foreign minister.

He said in the application that on April 28 with the approval of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a notification for the appointment of Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister was issued.

He said the office of the prime minister is a constitutional position whereas there is no provision in the Constitution which allows the Cabinet Division to issue a notification for the appointment of deputy prime minister.

Sher Afzal Marwat in his petition claimed that a person who was illegally appointed could not enjoy benefits of the state, requesting that the notification of April 28, 2024 for the appointment Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister should be declared null and void.

The court has been requested to compensate the petitioner for placing this important matter before the court.

The federal government, secretary cabinet division, PM and Ishaq Dar have been made parties in the petition.