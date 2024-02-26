Maryam elected Punjab’s first female CM, making history

LAHORE: In a historical development, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Maryam Nawaz was elected as the first female chief minister of Punjab province on Monday.

She received 220 votes from MPAs at the CM slot election in the Punjab Assembly session that started at 11:30 am.

Her rival candidate from Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Rana Aftab Aftab Ahmad could not get a single vote due to the SIC boycott. The Punjab Assembly session witnessed an uproar from the opposition side.

The session was presided over by Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan. During the session, Speaker Khan said only elections would be held for the chief minster and no lawmaker was allowed to speak in today’s session.

As the SIC MPAs walked out, the speaker formed a committee, comprising Khawaja Salman Rafique, Salman Nazeer, Samiullah and Khalil Tahir Sindhu, to convince the legislators to return to the Assembly.

A day earlier, PML-N clinched victory in the Punjab Assembly speaker and deputy speaker elections in the house numerically dominated by the party.

PML-N’s leader Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan was elected as PA Speaker, amassing a commanding 224 votes out of the total 327 cast in the house.

At the same time, Malik Zaheer Ahmed Channer, the PML-N candidate for the deputy speaker position, emerged victorious against Mohammad Moinuddin from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), garnering 220 votes.