Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services initiative, a major step towards improving healthcare in Punjab. The new programme aims to address key healthcare challenges and streamline services throughout the province.
According to the Chief Minister House information today, the initiative will focus on 19 key tasks to optimize healthcare operations. Notably, the programme will recruit 20,000 additional health inspectors through outsourcing while integrating the Lady Health Worker Programme.
This expansion will lead to 39,000 Lady Health Workers joining the ‘Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services’ initiative, resulting in a total workforce of over 60,000 personnel. The initiative’s priorities include vaccination drives, disease record-keeping, and data collection to better direct healthcare outreach efforts. Officials also highlighted that while current services cover only 47% of the population, a significant improvement is anticipated with the new programme.
Additionally, 93% of patients have reported satisfaction with recent healthcare reforms. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered an immediate implementation plan to ensure the initiative is operational without delay.