Maryam Nawaz, Australian envoy discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD:,,, The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, called on PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Lahore.

According to a report on Thursday, during the meeting , matters relating to cooperation in different fields and bilateral trade came under discussion.

They also discussed challenges faced by Pakistan due to climate change and effective strategies to mitigate their negative effects. Both emphasized the need for collective efforts to protect the planet for generations to come.

Recognizing the important role of agriculture in driving economic growth and sustainability, they emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to increase produce.