Lahore: Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is set to make history as the first female chief minister from the province to visit China.
According to Chief Minister of Punjab, she has received an official invitation from the Department of Central Committee, which outlines an itinerary covering Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong during an eight-day visit slated for December 8 to 15.
The visit, extended by the Communist Party of China, aims to foster enhanced cooperation between China’s ruling party and Pakistan’s Pakistan Muslim League (N). The invitation underscores a mutual interest in expanding bilateral relations through ceremonies and friendship initiatives. The visit will also involve discussions on multiple fronts, including information technology, medical advancements, industry, smog, and climate change.
Business and trade ties between the private sectors of Punjab and China are expected to be a focal point. Chief Minister Sharif will be briefed on China’s development model and governance system, which may inform future bilateral cooperation strategies. Meetings with prominent Chinese leaders and government officials are also on the agenda. The visit holds the potential for a new phase of collaboration, particularly regarding development in Punjab. Chief Minister Sharif will be accompanied by a high-level delegation throughout the visit.
