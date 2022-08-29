Masood appeals Pak-American community to generously donate for flood victims

Islamabad, August 29, 2022 (PPI-OT):Pakistan’s Ambassador in United Sates Masood Khan has appealed the Pakistani American community to generously donate for the flood victims. Addressing a ceremony of Pakistan Day Parade in New York, he paid tribute to the efforts of renowned organization of Pakistani doctors in America “APPNA” and other organizations for helping Pakistani brothers and sisters in difficult times.

Speaking on the occasion, City Mayor New York Eric Adams expressed his grief over the loss of precious lives in the devastating floods in Pakistan. He said we should remember the families affected by the devastation of floods in Pakistan. He assured that US is with Pakistan in this hour of difficulty.

