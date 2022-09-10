Masood thanks USAID Administrator for additional financial assistance of flood relief 

Islamabad, September 10, 2022 (PPI-OT):Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Masood Khan has thanked Administrator of US Agency for International Development Ms. Samantha Power for her announcement of additional twenty million financial assistance for flood relief. In a statement, he said this has taken the total US aid volume to 51.1 million dollars. Ms Samantha Power is currently visiting Pakistan to assess the situation on the ground.

Sharing her experience after witnessing the magnitude of the calamity, she tweeted that she had never seen so much water on land. She said melted glaciers and unprecedented monsoon rains flooded one third of the country. She further stated that the USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team is on the ground supporting government efforts to get food, shelter, medicine to those most impacted.

