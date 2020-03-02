Masood visit to MQM Pakistan Central office

March 1, 2020

Islamabad, March 01, 2020 (PPI-OT): AJK President, Sardar Masood visited the Central Office of MQM Pakistan where he was warmly received by MQM Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Deputy Convener Amir Khan, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, Deputy Mayor Arshad Hussain and members of the MQM Rabita Committee.

During his meeting with MQM leadership, the President discussed latest situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and use of brute force against peaceful demonstrators in Delhi and other parts of India.

Talking to media after the meeting with the MQM’s central leadership, he said that the people of Karachi have always supported the struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

He said that today, the world was witnessing violent incidents in New Delhi on TV screens, but the Kashmiri people have been experiencing the violent actions of the Indian occupation forces for the last 72 years. “The only difference is that media is present in Delhi to show these brutalities to the world, but a media blackout is in vogue in occupied Kashmir,” he added.

The AJK President also expressed his gratitude to MQM for supporting the earthquake victims of Azad Kashmir after 2005 devastating earthquake and said people of AJK will never forget generosity and kindness demonstrated by the people of Karachi when they were facing difficult circumstances.

On this occasion, the MQM Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui strongly condemned the Indian actions against the Muslims particularly the Kashmiri people. He said that the policy adopted by the BJP government in India against Muslims and other minorities has proved that India is neither a republic nor a secular state, but this is purely a Hindu state.

