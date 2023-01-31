Masroor, Abbas Ansari hailed for promoting Muslim unity in IIOJK 

Srinagar, January 30, 2023 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a high-level delegation of Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement and Karawan-e-Khatm-e-Nabuwwat International led by Mufti Mudassar Ahmad Qadri Ashrafi visited the residence of Masroor Abbas, today. During the meeting, the delegation appreciated the outstanding performance of Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari and his father late Maulana Abbas Ansari for promotion of religious harmony in the territory.

It said the efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen will be written in golden letters in IIOJK. The delegation had a detailed discussion with Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari on the importance and usefulness of wahdat-e-Islami. The delegation also presented the aims and objectives of Karwan-e-Khatm-e- Nabuwwat International before Mr Ansari and appealed to him for cooperation in this regard.

Since last year, Karawan-e-Khatm-e-Nabuwwat has continued to organize weekly meetings with leading personalities associated with different schools of thought under Ittihadmulat whose main objective is to develop Ittehad-e-Islami among all sects. During the meeting, Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari gave a detailed discussion on the importance and necessity of wahdat-e-Islami and said that they would continue to support all the efforts of Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen to promote unity among different sections of Muslim society.

