Islamabad, April 12, 2021 (PPI-OT): Harsh IMF conditions will have a catastrophic effect on the masses already facing pandemic, unemployment and unparalleled inflation, a business leader said Monday. Masses cannot bear the burden of the stringent conditions of the lender amid the economic downturn, said former President ICCI Shahid Rasheed Butt.

He said that IMF has asked to increase the FBR target by Rs1.3 trillion to Rs6 trillion for the incoming fiscal while masses will have to pay more taxes, face hike in power tariff and increased petroleum products resulting in increased cost of living. Shahid Rasheed Butt said that IMF conditions will also necessitate a cut of Rs150 billion in developmental spending and other measures eroding the remaining buying power of the poor and middle-income groups.

Masses will also pay an additional sum of Rs160 billion in petroleum levy and face consequences of withdrawal of tax exemptions to the tune of Rs140 billion, he added. The business leader noted that the IMF has recently drawn a bleak picture about the economy but it is pressing on harsh conditions which is startling as it will stoke inflation and poverty.

The international lender is not pressing Pakistan for widening the tax base, reforms in the power and other sectors but asking for increasing the tax burden which proves that the institution is not interested in resolving the issues confronting the economy. IMF supposed to help financially stressed countries has now become part of the problem, he said.

For more information, contact:

Dr. Shahid Rasheed Butt

Consul General Ghana

Former President ICCI

Former Patron ICST

Tel: +92-333-5132199, +92-51-2822571

The post Masses economy cannot withstand stringent conditions of IMF appeared first on Business News Pakistan.