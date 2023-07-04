Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arrested: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Javed Latif has said the mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arrested and punished. Addressing a news conference here in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said it was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan who instigated his workers and supporters for violence.

He said these acts were unprecedented and brought embarrassment to the country. The Minister was of view that God forbid, an incident like May 9 might happen again, if those who launched this plot were not arrested and punished. He said the top leadership of PML-N is preparing a roadmap for the economic development of the country. He expressed satisfaction over the standby arrangement reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). To a question, he said PML-N had secured two-thirds majority twice in the past without any electoral alliance. Despite the majority in Punjab in 2018, the party was not allowed to form the government, he mentioned.