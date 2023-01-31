Matric, inter exams in doldrums in Punjab

Lahore: The future of more than 10 million students attending government schools in Punjab is at stake as the schedule of final examination of matriculation and intermediate has not yet been released, according to a report on Tuesday.

The principals of 48,000 schools are facing problems due to non-release of exam schedule. They said that teachers across Punjab will perform their census duties from 1st March. Hence, it will not be possible for them to conduct annual exam in March since teachers will be deputed to census duties.

Similarly, upset teachers said that the academic year was started in August this year. Due to the late commencement of the academic year, there were only six months for them for teaching. The syllabus is still left to complete. President All Teachers Union Asif Gohar demanded an immediate announcement of the schedule for the annual exams. On the other hand, examination department ruled out the prospect of delay in examination and said that the exam would be conducted in March in anyway and that the exam schedule will be released next week.