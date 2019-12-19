Maulana Tariq Jameel inaugurates recently renovated PIA Auditorium

December 19, 2019

Karachi, December 19, 2019 (PPI-OT): Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel visited PIA Head Office Karachi and inaugurated the recently renovated Auditorium at PIA Training Center. The religious scholar was welcomed and received by CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik and other senior officers of the airline.

Maulana Jameel addressed the airline employees at the inaugural ceremony. He prayed for the revival of PIA and advised the employees to keep working hard for the betterment of the airline under the leadership of CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik. The Auditorium has been named after Air Marshal Asghar Khan, who had served the national flag carrier as its President in the 1960s and who ushered PIA into its golden period.

