May 9 rioters will be tried in the military courts: Chohan

RAWALPINDI:Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Fiaz Chohan said Wednesday that the May 9 rioters will be tried in the military courts.

Talking to the media in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, the IPP leader said that the situation has become clear after the press conference of ISPR DG who categorically stated that those who attacked military installations, would have to stand the military trials.

He said what the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf did to the state of Pakistan, even its enemies – Israel and India – could not have done that. He said that the PTI social media team sitting in America has launched anti-Pakistan propaganda.

PTI dissident Chohan said that the public and ISPR DG have given a shut-up call to the false propaganda of the PTI. He lamented that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is still instilling venom in the minds of people.

Talking about military trials, the IPP leader said that during the PTI tenure, 27 cases were tried in military courts. He said that barrister Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan and advocate Latif Khosa are making false statements regarding military courts.