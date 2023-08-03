May 9 violence cases: ATC extends judicial remand of senior PTI leaders

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday extended the judicial remand of PTI stalwarts Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed by 14 days in May 9 violence cases. The court ordered the police to now produce the suspects on August 17.

Former Punjab governor and PTI leader Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, facing the allegation of attack on Askari Tower in Gulberg Lahore, was produced in the court of judge Abhar Gul Khan on the completion of his judicial remand. The investigation officer (IO) requested the court for an extension in Cheema’s remand, saying the case’s challan was being prepared and would soon be presented in the court.

Similarly, Mehmoodur Rasheed, facing charges of vandalizing the Jinnah House and torching a container at Lahore’s Kalima Chowk, was also produced in the court of judge Abhar Gul Khan on the completion of his judicial remand. Likewise, another PTI stalwart Ejaz Chaudhry, against whom case was registered at Lahore’s Race Course police station for setting police vehicles on fire outside Zaman Park, was also produced in the court of judge Abhar Gul Khan.

The IO requested the court for an extension in judicial remand of the suspect, saying the case’s challan was in final stages of its preparation. Meanwhile, the hearing of bail applications filed by PTI supporter Khadija Shah and others in Jinnah House and Askari Tower vandalism and arson cases was adjourned for an indefinite time period after Justice Farooq Haider went on leave without any prior notice.