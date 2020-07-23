Mayor alerts Health and Medical Services Department

July 23, 2020

KARACHI:Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar directed Health and Medical Services Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to be alert as the number of dengue and other diseases’ patients are likely to increase in the wake of ongoing monsoon season.

He directed departmental heads of KMC to complete all necessary arrangements and submit a compliance report. He feared outbreak of dengue, malaria and other water-borne diseases after rain. Lethargic attitude in this regard would not be tolerated any more, the mayor warned.

He said that in 2019, 94 per cent of total dengue patients in Sindh belonged to Karachi, adding that the surge in cases was observed from July to December. He asked concerned officials to take steps for stopping breeding of mosquito including fumigation as well as aware the people to take preventive measures. “A comprehensive mechanism should be devised to cope with communicable diseases,” he added.

Health and Medical Services Department on the Mayor’s directives issued an advisory for the people according to which water tank, buckets and other containers should be recovered as dengue mosquitos do breeding in fresh water. “Nets to be installed at windows and mosquito repellents should also be used,” the advisory read.

The people were also asked to cover all parts of the body by wearing full sleeves clothes. The citizens were also asked avoid visiting parks, and ensure that water does not get stagnant. “The garbage should also be disposed of properly. Water tanks and containers of water at puncture shops should be covered,” the advisory read. It added that symptoms of the dengue included high fever, headache and joint pain. The people were asked to consume Aspirin instead of Paracetamol in case of contracting the dengue. Health and Medical Services Department suggested that fumigation should also be done at hotspots and tail-end areas.

