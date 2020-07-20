Mayor inaugurates COVID-19 Infection Disease and Research Centre

July 20, 2020

Karachi:Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Monday inaugurated COVID-19 Infection Disease and Research Centre at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Which has capacity of treating 120 patients at a time.

A 120-bedded center has facilities of isolation ward, HDUs, ICUs and a team of well reputed doctors, professors and experts. Free of cost coronavirus testing facility is also being provided at the centre.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, Senior Director Medical and Health Services Dr Beerbal Gainani and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Nadeem Rajput were also present on the occasion.

Talking to media after the inauguration of the centre, Akhtar said that the center would conduct research on all infection diseases as well as treating the patients. He said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation did all these works on its own and assistance by National Disaster Management Authority and philanthropists.

Akhtar said that they would further upgrade the centre and appealed to the philanthropists to cooperate with KMC so that the desired results could be achieved soon and the people get treatment of infection diseases including coronavirus. He said that Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had assured full support from his government for the Centre.

He once again asked the federal and provincial governments and philanthropists to support KMC for earliest completion of the center. The mayor hailed doctors and other health workers who made this center functional while fighting from the front.

He said that Karachiites were aware of the facts and know that the Covid-19 could only be controlled by adopting precautionary measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs). He thanked Allah the Almighty as the graph of coronavirus infected people and its death is declining.

Replying a question, Akhtar said that Sindh government didn’t take him on board while forming mechanism for the cattle markets. He said that two months salaries of doctors is approved and the same will be deposited in their respective accounts on Tuesday. “We are doing all what we can. It is Sindh government that issues salaries we just forward it,” said the Mayor.

He was of the view that the provincial government should have cooperated with the KMC in completion of the center at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital which is the third biggest hospital of Karachi and cater the poor patients. “A modern laboratory has also been established at the hospital which has a capacity conducting 65 tests a day. The KMC has leading doctors and experts and I hope that they would serve the patients with courage,” he concluded.

