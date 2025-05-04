Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, lauded the journalism community for their unwavering dedication and sacrifices.
He highlighted the global observance of this day as a tribute to journalists and a call to uphold the liberty of expression, asserting that an unrestricted media is the cornerstone of any democratic society.
Mayor Wahab stressed that the commemoration serves as a poignant reminder of the price of truth-telling and the perils of silence. He described any limitations on press liberties as a threat to democratic principles and urged the state to provide journalists a secure and unpressured working environment.
He elaborated on the role of journalism beyond news reporting, emphasizing its power to foster social awareness, advance justice, promote transparency, and amplify marginalized voices. The mayor celebrated journalists’ courage to challenge tyranny and uncover truths, honoring their contributions as indelible in history.
Paying homage to journalists who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, Mayor Wahab underscored that safeguarding media freedom is synonymous with protecting human rights. He called for an informed citizenry that stands with free and responsible journalism.
Addressing the youth, he advocated for reliance on trustworthy sources to combat misinformation and urged them to champion truth and justice. Concluding his message, he emphasized that press freedom benefits all citizens, and its defense is a collective duty.