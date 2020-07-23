MBBS students protest forced evacuation of hostel

July 23, 2020

KARACHI:MBBS students of Dow Medical College (DMC) staged a protest demonstration here on Thursday against DUHS administration and Sindh government outside Karachi Press Club for handing over Dow Boys Hostel Building to Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IPMR).

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans like justice for doctors, stop injustice with Sindhi doctors, we need proper hostel, handing over boys hostel to IPMR not acceptable.

The protesters said Dow Medical College Boys Hostel Building was being handed over to IPMR administration and the students would not accept this decision at any cost. They said forced and illegal evacuation of DOW Boys Hostel was injustice with young doctors. The protesters vowed to continue protest in the future till acceptance for their demands.

