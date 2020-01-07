MD Sahara Recyclers visits PBIT

January 7, 2020

Lahore, January 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): Managing Director Sahara Recyclers Mr. Gouhar Jamal visited PBIT to discuss business opportunities in the fields of plastic recycling, waste to energy and waste management. PBIT assured them of necessary investment advisory and investment facilitation. The potential company is looking for joint venture and technology transfer to establish a unit in Punjab.

