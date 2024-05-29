Trending News: ﻿Govt pursuing zero tolerance policy towards smuggling, power pilferage﻿Measles claims six lives in Pattoki﻿Acting President, PM express grief over tragic accident in Balochistan﻿Ahsan Iqbal receives award from Asian Productivity Organization﻿Imran’s objectives are not good for country, tells Sharjeel﻿Interior Minister leaves for UK﻿Sindh to remain in grip of heatwave till June 1st﻿Pakistan remains committed to its pursuit for peace, justice: PM﻿Armed forces felicitate nation on 26th Youm-e-Takbeer celebration﻿Nawaz Sharif reclaims PML-N presidency﻿Man gunned down in Quetta﻿Pakistan Railways to operate two special trains on Eidul Azha﻿Anti-loadshedding protesters shut Peshawar Motorway﻿Bilawal recalls Bhutto’s commitment to founding Pakistan’s nuclear programme﻿Pakistan Navy foils major drug smuggling bid﻿All appointments will be made on contract basis: CM Bugti﻿CM Maryam extends Youm-e-Takbeer greetings to nation﻿Tessori honors Pakistan US Alumni Network members﻿Balochistan CM says youth will not be left alone﻿Islamabad police arrest three people from Tanveer Ilyas’s house﻿Gold rates go down in Pakistan﻿Man kills littel son in Lahore﻿Salik Hussain calls for promoting tolerance﻿Interior Minister announces five initiatives for convenience of Islamabad’s residents﻿PM directs to minimize load-shedding﻿Rally taken out in Rawalpindi on occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer﻿PTI asks ECP, SC to take notice of Nawaz’ election as PML-N president﻿Nationwide rallies taken out to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer﻿Int’l community must play role in protecting civilians from Israeli aggression: PM﻿PM welcomes announcement of Spanish PM to recognize Palestine as independent state﻿Yusuf Raza Gillani congratulates Nawaz Sharif on election as PML-N president﻿Fire engulfs forest areas of IIOJK’s Kathua and Rajouri districts﻿Over 16,000 intending pilgrims chose short Hajj package﻿Nation observes Youm-e-Takbeer with national zeal﻿Over 16,000 intending pilgrims chose short Hajj package﻿PM takes notice of fire on Margalla hills﻿Mirwaiz rejects land allotment allegations, calls them propaganda﻿Pakistan desires to enhance ties with China: PM﻿CM Maryam vows to protect interests of farmers﻿Youm-e-Takbeer golden, memorable day in Pakistan’s history: Info Minister﻿Rs20 reduction in bread price suggested in Punjab﻿Pakistan, Hungary agree to explore new areas of cooperation﻿Modi’s justification of internet shutdown in IIOJK sparks outrage﻿Speakers praise Pakistan’s nuclear capability﻿Margalla Hills fire extinguished; PM hails firefighters﻿NDMA advises precaution in wake of rains, dust storms till June 1﻿Punjab Forensic Science Agency to be made authority﻿Ogra rejects SSGC’s request to install 25,000 new connections﻿Acting President, PM, armed forces felicitate nation on Youm-e-Takbeer﻿Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Richard Wagner discuss judicial collaboration﻿Three persons injured in Samba blastSaif Power Ltd Joins July Deliverable FuturesTariq Glass to Participate in July 2024 Futures TradingPakistan Refinery Ltd. Debuts in Futures Market with PRL-JUL ContractsNishat Power Limited Steps into Futures ContractsNishat Chunian Power Ltd. Enters Futures MarketAskari Bank Limited Announces Participation in PSX Future ContractsBank Al-Habib Ltd Trades Futures for July 2024Pioneer Cement Ltd Announces June 2024 Futures ContractsUnited Bank Ltd. Features in June 2024 Futures Contracts on PSXNishat Mills Ltd. Features in PSX June 2024 Futures ContractsFauji Fertilizer Co. Ltd. Trades in PSX Futures ContractsAltern Energy Ltd. to Issue 15% DividendBank Al-Habib Ltd to Feature in June 2024 Futures ContractsOrganic Meat Company Futures to Settle in JuneAttock Petroleum Limited Listed for June 2024 Futures TradingFauji Foods Limited Engages in May 2024 Future ContractsCnergyico PK Limited Participates in May Futures ContractsFauji Fertilizer Co. Ltd Listed for June 2024 Futures TradingHum Network Set to Finalize Deliverable Futures This JuneCiti Pharma Limited Engages in Futures MarketMillat Tractors Ltd. Sets AGM Date for Mid-JuneHub Power Company Limited Joins PSX Futures for June 2024Saif Power Ltd. Engages in May 2024 Futures TradingNBP Pakistan Growth ETF Futures Contract AnnouncementNishat Chunian Power Futures Contract AnnouncedThe Searle Company Ltd Finalizes July Futures ContractArif Habib Corporation Limited to Conduct AGM in Early JuneTreet Corporation Ltd. Futures Trading Sees Robust Volume on PSXUnited Bank Ltd. Futures Trading Nears CompletionWAVES Singer Pakistan Ltd. Engages in July 2024 Deliverable FuturesPakistan Intl. Bulk Terminal Ltd. Engages in May 2024 Futures TradingShell Pakistan Ltd Settles July Futures ContractPioneer Cement Ltd. Listed for July Futures ContractPackages Ltd. Enters Futures Market with PKGS-JUL ContractBank Alfalah Limited Sets AGM for Late May 2024The Organic Meat Company Ltd. Attracts Investor Interest in Futures TradingUnited Bank Ltd. Secures Future Contracts for July 2024Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd Announces Futures ContractFuture Trading Activity for Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Ltd. BeginsSystems Limited Announces Deliverable Futures Contract for July 2024Al-Shaheer Corporation Joins Futures Trading for June 2024Unity Foods Shares Acquired by Arif Habib LimitedPakistan Telecommunication Co. Active in May 2024 Futures MarketSoneri Bank Ltd Enters Futures Market with July ContractPak Elektron Ltd. Trades Futures on PSXOil &amp;amp;amp; Gas Development Company Ltd. Joins July Futures MarketPower Cement Limited Commences Futures Trading Under POWER-JULTelecard Ltd. Engages Investors with Strong Futures Trading VolumeWorldcall Telecom Ltd Announces Futures Trading for July 2024