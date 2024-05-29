A measles epidemic in Pattoki and its adjacent areas has claimed the lives of at least six children during the past five days.
There is a rapid increase in the number of measles patients in the suburbs of Pattoki. It is reported that the condition of six more children is critical.
The parents of the affected children have accused the hospital administration of negligence and said that the children died due to lack of timely treatment. They appealed the Punjab chief minister to take action against the responsible officers of the health department
Meanwhile, Kasur DHO and DDHO Pattoki along with their teams reached the affected area and took necessary measures to prevent spread of measles.