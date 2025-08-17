Sahibzada Abulkhair Muhammad Zubair, leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan and Milli Yakjehti Council, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and devastation caused by the recent torrential rains and floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He expressed condolences and prayed for the forgiveness of the victims and their families and emphasized national unity and cooperation for the assistance of the victims.
Zubair demanded that the government expedite relief operations, take steps to rehabilitate the displaced people and provide financial assistance to the bereaved families. He stressed putting aside political differences and prioritizing public welfare.
The religious leader advocated for immediate rehabilitation measures and emphasized the importance of coordination between the federal and provincial governments for effective disaster management. He emphasized the immediate provision of necessary assistance to the needy, including financial assistance, temporary shelter, medical assistance and food.