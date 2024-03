Islamabad: Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb says measures are being taken to enhance production of shrimps and make its business profitable.

Chairing an online meeting today, she said provincial Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is committed to promote aqua-culture and shrimp farming and wants to make Punjab a model province in this regard.

She directed the concerned to encourage private sector for aqua-culture farming as per Chief Minister's vision.