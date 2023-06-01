MedAire Partners with STARLUX Airlines to Provide Comprehensive In-flight Medical Assistance and Accessibility Training

The partnership includes comprehensive Complaints Resolution Official (CRO) training on the Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA), MedLink in-flight medical support, and Passenger Fit-to-Fly support.

Phoenix, Arizona, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MedAire, a global provider of in-flight medical and aviation security solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with STARLUX Airlines, Taiwan’s rapidly growing international airline. The partnership includes comprehensive Complaints Resolution Official (CRO) training on the Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA), MedLink in-flight medical support, and Passenger Fit-to-Fly support.

“STARLUX Airlines is committed to providing a premium service to our passengers while ensuring their safety and comfort. Partnering with MedAire enables us to achieve this goal while maintaining compliance with international regulations,” said Brian Lin, Chief Corporate Safety Officer of STARLUX Airlines. “MedAire’s expertise in training and medical support services makes them the perfect fit for our expanding operations.”

The partnership commenced in December 2022 with in-person meetings and workshops in Taipei, where MedAire demonstrated its ability to meet STARLUX’s needs and improve operational efficiency. In addition, MedAire’s ACAA/CRO Train-the-Trainer program was instrumental in preparing STARLUX for the recent launch of its Taipei-Los Angeles route.

Bill Dolny, CEO of MedAire, said, “We are thrilled to partner with STARLUX Airlines, a forward-thinking and ambitious airline that shares our commitment to safety and quality. Our collaboration ensures STARLUX complies with ACAA regulations on top of providing exceptional in-flight medical emergency service to their passengers.”

MedAire will provide STARLUX Airlines access to MedLink delivered in Chinese, offering local language capabilities and ensuring seamless support across all services. In addition, MedAire’s commitment to quality and safety bolsters STARLUX’s reputation.

About MedAire

MedAire is a leading provider of in-flight medical and aviation security solutions for airlines, private aviation companies, and corporate flight departments worldwide. With an extensive network of professionals and facilities, MedAire offers comprehensive support to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers and crew members.

About STARLUX Airlines

Founded in 2018, STARLUX is a luxury airline based in Taipei now serving 16 Asian destinations: Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Okinawa, Sapporo, Sendai, Macau, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hanoi, Manila, and Cebu. STARLUX also operates flights between Taipei and Los Angeles, providing convenient transfers for passengers traveling between Asia and North America via Taipei, and is dedicated to providing exquisite services and the utmost comfort for each passenger to enjoy an unforgettable journey. The STARLUX fleet consists of three types of new-generation Airbus aircraft—A321neo, A330neo, and A350—to provide the finest and eco-friendly journeys.

