Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Chairman of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM), stated that MQM represents the middle class and is aware of the public’s difficulties during times of inflation.
A delegation from the Orangi Town Traders Association met with Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Syed Amin-ul-Haq, a member of the central committee, at the Bahadurabad center. The meeting included Orangi Traders Association’s General Secretary Shahbaz Naumi, Senior Vice President Abdul Qadir Shaikhani, Vice President Adnan Ahmed Khan, and other members.
During the meeting, the delegation thanked MQM for urging the Prime Minister to reduce electricity rates. They also expressed gratitude for the gift of reduced electricity prices for the people of Karachi and discussed the issues faced by traders in Orangi Town.
Since joining the government, Dr Siddiqui said the MQM has been demanding relief for the people. He welcomed the Prime Minister’s reduction of electricity rates and affirmed that the call for addressing the concerns of the people and traders of Karachi and Pakistan will continue.
Syed Amin-ul-Haq mentioned that Orangi Town is the largest informal settlement in Asia and a stronghold of MQM. MQM is organizing new projects for the people of Orangi Town, which will enable development.