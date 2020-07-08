Meeting for Implementation and Monitoring of PSDP (Current Financial Year)

July 7, 2020

Quetta, July 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has directed the development departments to set up a system of regular monitoring of development schemes included in the PSDP and to hold a review meeting on a quarterly basis. For the first time in the history of the province, the present provincial government has made it a tradition to start the implementation of development projects from the beginning of the new financial year so that the fruits of the development process reach the people in a timely manner.

He expressed these views during a review meeting of the PSDP for the last financial year and issues related to the commencement of implementation of the PSDP for the current financial year. Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazil Asghar, Additional Chief Secretary Planning Development Minister Abdul Rehman Bazdar, Finance Secretary Noorulhaq Baloch, Communications and Construction Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, Sports Secretary Imran Gachki and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

It was decided to prepare a checklist and TORs for the implementation of C and to issue a quarterly schedule of meetings of the committees in consultation with the departments with the aim of timely launch of new development projects and speedy implementation of them. To ensure optimum utilization of savings and allocated funds, the meeting also approved the policy and authorization policy of the project funds. According to the new Finance Act, the departments will also be required to submit concept paper and new projects for the next financial year.

Instructed to prepare C-1, the meeting decided to form a technical committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary to review the frozen schemes. Earlier, the ACS Development informed the meeting that 1437 schemes were completed at a cost of Rs 60 billion in the last financial year while 2568 projects were included in the development program for the financial year 2020-21. Out of which 934 are new and 1434 are ongoing projects, the Chief Minister directed to ensure timely and quality completion of the projects.

