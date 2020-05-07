Meeting of National Command and Operations Center held

May 7, 2020

Islamabad, May 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): A meeting of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) was held on Thursday to evaluate the hospitals’ preparedness regarding the handling of the Coronavirus positive patients across the country. Led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza, all the provincial health representatives including health ministers and secretaries apprised the NCOC about capacity of the hospitals and their utilization for COVID-19 patients in all the major cities.

The NCOC, which met here with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, was also apprised on land borders management by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yusuf. During the meeting, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood gave recommendations regarding closure of the educational institutions amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was also attended NCOC National Coordinator Lt Gen Hamood Uz Zaman, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Minister for National Food Security and Research Fakhar Imam and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa.

