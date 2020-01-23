Meeting of Prime Minister with CEO SAP

January 22, 2020

Islamabad, January 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): Mr. Christian Klein, CEO SAP called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Davos, on the side-lines of WEF Annual Meeting 2020. Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood, SAPM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari, SAPM Dr. Moeed Yusuf, Ambassador at Large on Foreign Investment Ali Jehangir Siddiqui were also present.

Mr. Klein apprised the Prime Minister that SAP has a long association with Pakistan since the last 20 years with its most significant project being digital system of administering salaries and pensions of the Government of Pakistan. Prime Minister stated that the Government of Pakistan has prioritized to utilize digital applications for governance including citizen’s complaints redressal, improving procedural efficiency of government offices and for improving ease-of-doing-business.

The Prime Minister invited SAP to support the government’s ”Digital Pakistan” initiative particularly in digital skills development and training of youth in collaboration with major universities. The Prime Minister also offered SAP to establish software labs in Pakistan to do software engineering work for SAP in Pakistan. CEO SAP, Mr. Christian Klein appreciated the Government of Pakistan’s focus on digitization of governance and economic sectors. He expressed SAP’s commitment to train young software engineers in Germany and using them for software development in Pakistan.

