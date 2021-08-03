Meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production held

Islamabad, August 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production was held at Parliament House on Monday under the Chairmanship of Senator Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari. The meeting was attended by Senator Falak Naz, Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Niazi, Senator Hidayatullah, Senator Atta Ur Rehman and senior officers from the Ministry of Industries and Production, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), along with all concerned.

The agenda entailed detailed comparison of car prices and specifications in the region, and briefing on impact of government incentive on the Automobile Industry and on the end users and functions. The Committee was also briefed on the functions, projects and future schemes of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA).

While discussing the pricing of cars in Pakistan the Committee was informed that in the case of small cars higher level of localization and volume are among major reasons for lower prices of cars in India. On the other hand cost of larger cars such as Toyota is lower than regional prices. It was asserted that government incentives resulted in reduction of prices of cars in the local market range of 50000 to 400000 and has been beneficial to the end consumer as well as the Industry.

It is expected that lowering car prices will increase demand thereby creating opportunity for the Automobile Industry to increase capacity utilization and opportunities for localization of auto parts. Chairman Committee, Senator Syed Faisal Sabzwari recommended that members of the Committee must visit production units. Questions were raised about standardization of safety protocols in newly manufactured vehicles.

Being briefed on the functions, projects and future schemes of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) the Committee was informed that there are 33 projects in the current PSDP. Various measures are being taken to promote the growth of SME’s in the country. The Committee was informed that the National SME policy Action Plan 2020 has been developed. The Prime Minister’s Office constituted the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on SMEs development in August 2020.

Accordingly regular review meetings of NCC were held under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister. National SME Policy Action Plan 2020 was approved by the PM in the NCC’s meeting held on 8th October, 2020. Priority areas included regulatory simplification of SMEs; simplified taxation regime and easy access to finance.

While enquiring about projects in erstwhile FATA the Committee was informed that the Economic Revitalization Program in collaboration with the World Bank was specifically designed for the region. Members recommended that special attention must be paid on the development of the Marble and Gems and Jewellery enterprises in Pakistan. A special briefing on the subject will be given to the Committee in the next meeting.

