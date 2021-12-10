Meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Interior held under the Chairmanship of Senator Mohsin Aziz 

Islamabad, December 10, 2021 (PPI-OT):Meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Interior was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Mohsin Aziz here at Parliament House on Thursday. At the outset Committee unanimously adopted the resolution condemning barbaric and brutal lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot on the alleged charges of blasphemy. Committee members also expressed their grief and sorrow on the incident, offered condolences and solidarity to family of the victim.

Committee also recognized and appreciated the moral courage and bravery of Mr. Malik Adnan who tried to shelter and save the victim from violent mob endangering his own life. Committee considered “Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021” moved by Senator Saadia Abbasi in the Senate. Officials from Ministry of Law and justice informed the committee members that there is another Special Bill from the government’s side which is being currently considered in National Assembly’s Standing Committee on interior.

Ministry of Interior Additional Secretary was of the view that Bill introduced by Senator Saadia Abbasi seeks amendments in General Law, while the government’s Bill is a special Bill which is more holistic in nature and covers almost every amendment proposed in the Bill submitted by Senator Saadia Abbasi.

He further briefed the committee that Special law always prevails over of the general law. Chairman Committee deferred the consideration of the Bill presented by Senator Saadia Abbasi till the Special Bill is approved by National Assembly and sent to Senate for approval.

Committee than moved onto consideration of “The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2021” introduced by Senator Mohsin Aziz in the Senate. Committee approved the Bill after due deliberations.

Senator Saifullah Abro expressed his serious reservations regarding law in order situation in the province of Sindh. He referred to multiple cases of murder in the districts of Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Larkana.

Senator Abro briefed the committee about a specific incident in which a minority Hindu community leader of Jacobabad was arrested by Sindh Police SSP named Shumyle Riaz Malik. Leader of the community was allegedly taken to police station, tortured and stripped naked by SSP Shumyle Riaz Malik for contesting local Hindu community representative elections.

Chairman Committee lamented the absence of accused officer in the Meeting. “Why has accused officer not appeared before the committee? This absence amounts to disrespecting the august forum of the Senate. We will not let that happen.”

Chairman Committee while listening to various other similar cases of atrocities committed by Police directed that IG police and other officers from these districts should present themselves before this committee in the next meeting.

“If the concerned officers do not appear before the committee, we will recommend that they be suspended from their service until the proper inquiry is done in the cases” said Chairman Committee Senator Mohsin Aziz. Consideration of the matter was deferred to be taken up again in the next meeting of the committee.

Meeting was attended by Senators, Mola Bux Chandio, Saadia Abbasi, Saifullah Abro, Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Shahadat Awan, Fawzia Arshad, Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari, Officials from Ministry of Interior, Sindh Police and Ministry of Law and Justice.

