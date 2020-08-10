Meeting on refunds held in Federal Board of Revenue HQ

August 10, 2020

Islamabad, August 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): A meeting was held in the Federal Board of Revenue, Islamabad to take stock of the issuance of refunds under the Inland Revenue Courts i.e. Income Tax, Sales Tax and Federal Excise. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh presided over the meeting.

Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister of Industries and Production, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser for Commerce, Textile and Investment, Naveed Kamran Baloch, Faizullah Kamoka, Secretary Finance and Chairman FBR Muhammad Javed Ghani were also present in the meeting.

Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Member (IR-Operations), FBR made a presentation on the issue of refunds. The meeting was informed that a total of Rs. 142 billion of Sales Tax refunds were pending and Rs. 90 billion of Income Tax refunds were due for payment. The Member also informed the Ministers that export sector had been prioritized and an unprecedented amount of Rs.106 billion had been released to them. It was also explained that during 2020, fresh inflows and refund claims had matched the outflows and a total amount of refund released under the head Sales Tax was Rs.154 billion.

