Meeting regarding Pakistan Covid-19 Urban Response Programme held

May 6, 2020

Islamabad, May 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): Advisor to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam chaired a meeting regarding Pakistan Covid-19 Urban Response Programme (PCUSRP) held here in the committee room of Ministry of Climate Change (Mocc). Secretary of Mocc and representatives of Mocc, UN-Habitat, National Cleaner Production Centre and Shehrsaaz were also present in the meeting. Mr. Javed representatives of UN-Habitat briefed the Advisor about the Pakistan Covid-19 Urban Slums response Programme (PCUSRP) under UN Habitat Response Plan aimed at to empower the local community by initiating income generation opportunities specially created for women through production of masks and gloves, installation of communal hand washing facilities, sanitizer provision and daily spraying disinfectant in the community.

The pilot program will continue from 10th of May 2020 to 30th of June 2020. Malik Amin Aslam vowed to support the project and highlighted that this project is very closely linked with the MoCC’s response of Covid-19. The Advisor appreciated their efforts for making the public aware about the precautionary measures against the Covid-19.

The project comprises three thematic areas -1) Tree plantation, 2) Urban solid, liquid and hazard waste management, and 3) livelihood, he added. Matters pertaining to hazardous waste management and mechanism, tree plantation at Soan River and Nullah Lai, Urban waste management with Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) components also came under discussion during the meeting.

For more information, contact:

Principal Information Officer,

Press Information Department (PID)

Tel: +92-51-9252323, +92-51-9252324

Fax: +92-51-9252325, +92-51-9252326

Email: piopid@gmail.com

Website: www.pid.gov.pk

Related Posts