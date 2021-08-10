Karachi, August 10, 2021 (PPI-OT):Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank, in collaboration with the Government of Sindh has launched Pakistan’s largest COVID-19 Drive-Through Vaccination Centre for the general public in the country’s largest metropolis city Karachi. The Facility is situated at central location of Karachi in Gulberg Town at Afghan Ground, Block 19, F.B. Area, opposite Afroze Textile and adjacent Happy Palace School.

The Vaccination Centre was inaugurated today by Barrister Murtaza Wahab – Spokesperson Government of Sindh and Administrator Karachi which was personally overseen by the Bank’s Founding President and CEO – Mr. Irfan Siddiqui. Also present at the occasion was Mr. Taha Saleem – Deputy Commissioner, Central Karachi and the Bank’s Senior Management including Mr. Muhammad Raza – Group Head, Customer Support and Mr. Riaz Ahmed – Head Administration, among others.

With a total of twenty-four booths operating from 4:00pm to 12:00am, the Facility will operate seven days a week, providing thousands of adults a safer way of getting vaccinated while observing social distancing rules.

