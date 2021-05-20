Mega Centres timings cut to 12 hrs due to COVID; due date for bills extended

Karachi, May 20, 2021 (PPI-OT): Owing to the upsurge of COVID-19 cases in Sindhi, 24/7 SSGC Mega Service Centres in Korangi and North Nazimabad will be open for 12 hours for the customers seeking redressal of their complaints and other queries, in accordance with the recent directives of NCOC.

However, once the COVID-19 situation improves in the city, the two service centres will revert to their around the clock (24 hours) public dealing. In addition, due date for the payment of gas bills has been extended to May 24, 2021 for the commercial and industrial customers due to prolonged Eid holidays, spokesperson informs.

In response to media reports, SSGC spokesperson reiterates that digging jobs by the civic agencies in the city damaged the fibre optic system today that temporarily affected SSGC’s online service. For the redressal of their complaints, customers can always contact the Company’s Customer Facilitation Centres and social media platforms, besides the SSGC Customer Connect Mobile App.

