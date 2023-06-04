Mehbooba Mufti finally gets passport after three years’ wait

Srinagar, June 04, 2023 (PPI-OT): Jammu and Kashmir, People’s Democratic Party president, Mehbooba Mufti has been finally issued a passport after a long wait of three years. Talking to the media in Srinagar, Mehbooba Mufti confirmed that a passport has been issued to her after a long battle in Delhi High court.

Delhi High Court in March this year had asked the passport authority to decide within three months about issuing a fresh travel document to the PDP chief. In March 2021, Mehbooba and her 80-year-old mother were denied passports.

