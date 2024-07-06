Mehran Commercial Enterprises (MCE) has reached a significant milestone by securing its first export order from Australia.
According to the company information on Saturday, this accomplishment comes from partnering with a prominent Australian auto parts import group, known for its contributions to both the local and international student communities, including educational opportunities and overseas employment facilitation.
During recent discussions, the Australian group highlighted their need for skilled auto technicians. Mashood Khan emphasized that Pakistan’s automotive industry, with nearly 40 years of experience, has a highly skilled workforce ready to meet this demand. The Director of the group appreciated the potential influx of Pakistani auto-skilled workers to Australia. MCE has voluntarily agreed to support this initiative, demonstrating their commitment to international collaboration and skill development.
Mehran Commercial has voluntarily demonstrated its commitment to international cooperation and skill development by agreeing to support this initiative. This achievement marks a significant step in strengthening the relationship between Mehran Commercial Enterprises and the Australian group, paving the way for future growth and opportunities.