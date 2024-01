Karachi, Mehran Sugar Mills Limited has declared its transfer books will be closed from January 20, 2024, to January 26, 2024. The BC-2 start date is January 18, 2024, and the ex-price date is January 26, 2024. The company’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled for January 26, 2024, at 4:00 pm. The AGM will focus on discussing the company’s annual achievements and future strategies.