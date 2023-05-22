Meltwater delivers the future of media, social and consumer intelligence through its industry-leading AI engine and ChatGPT integration

Meltwater expands on 20 years of robust AI capabilities with integration of OpenAI models and advanced algorithms to deliver insights, moving away from the time and guesswork needed to make sense of billions of pieces of online data.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meltwater, a global leader in media, social and consumer intelligence, today announces new AI-powered product innovations across multiple solutions that allow customers to surface insights, boost efficiency, and generate content.

New product enhancements powered by Meltwater’s AI engine:

AI Writing Assistant – Empowering customers to work more efficiently and overcome writer’s block, leveraging the latest advancements in generative AI. Powered by OpenAI’s GPT model, this intuitive tool boosts productivity and creativity, providing users with an effortless way to craft highly engaging content, integrated seamlessly into their publishing workflow.

– Empowering customers to work more efficiently and overcome writer’s block, leveraging the latest advancements in generative AI. Powered by OpenAI’s GPT model, this intuitive tool boosts productivity and creativity, providing users with an effortless way to craft highly engaging content, integrated seamlessly into their publishing workflow. Discovery AI-Based Insight Assistant – Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to automatically surface impactful consumer and market insights. By highlighting changes, shifts, and trends in online conversations that teams may have otherwise missed, the assistant allows them to stay ahead of the curve and make informed business decisions, solving for information overload with automated, actionable insights.

– Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to automatically surface impactful consumer and market insights. By highlighting changes, shifts, and trends in online conversations that teams may have otherwise missed, the assistant allows them to stay ahead of the curve and make informed business decisions, solving for information overload with automated, actionable insights. Video Analysis – Enabling users to capture insights from video content on social platforms through advanced computer vision which identifies logos, celebrities, scenes and objects. This allows customers to gain a more comprehensive understanding of their online brand and tackle everything from crisis management to content ideation.

These innovations are powered by Meltwater’s AI engine, capitalizing on nearly 20 years of investment and the largest, richest, and most global dataset in the industry. Across these AI enhancements, Meltwater customers are already saving time, benefitting from streamlined workflows, and seeing significant value from these new tools:

The Discovery Insight Assistant is a fascinating feature, both for its ability to identify relevant information and for its accuracy. It simplifies the task of analyzing and identifying drivers of conversations with completeness and relevance. The potential of Discovery is immense, and it’s a major asset for anyone involved in social data. – Jean-Baptiste Mac Luckie, Senior Market & Business Insights Manager, Lacoste

“Meltwater’s new Insight Assistant and Video Analysis capabilities have tremendous potential for agencies who are tasked with staying on top of multiple brands across a growing number of news and social channels. Our industry is always changing and evolving, and it’s a game-changer to be able to save time, have access to deeper, more accurate insights, and be alerted to key shifts in brand mentions – all powered by the latest innovations in AI.” – James Wright, Global CEO, Red Havas, and CEO, Havas Creative Network Australia

Meltwater delivers AI insights at scale drawing from an unprecedented amount of data – with more than 1.3 billion new documents added each day, applying 14 billion AI inferences, with support in over 240 languages. Additionally, Meltwater’s rich experience with LLMs (large language models), the foundation of generative AI models, puts the company in a leadership position to help customers find insights in the sea of external data.

“Meltwater has been investing in AI since day one, and these new generative AI enhancements will bring even more value to our customers. Harnessing the power of online data is no longer limited to teams with advanced technical skills. Our AI-powered tools bring the full value of media intelligence to organizations of all kinds by surfacing more relevant insights and generating content, ultimately saving time, streamlining workflows, and boosting productivity,” says Meltwater CTO Aditya Jami.

In the coming months, the company will release additional generative AI-powered enhancements that will provide value for Meltwater customers in numerous ways – from simplifying complicated Boolean search set-up, to generating concise content summaries and automating tags for news and social content. These features will drastically simplify how to search and organize data, accelerate user productivity, reduce time-to-strategic-insight, and unblock creative barriers for Meltwater’s 27,000+ customers.

Find out more at the upcoming Meltwater Summit in New York on June 21-22. During the Summit’s Product Keynote, Meltwater CEO John Box and CTO Aditya Jami will reveal exciting new launches that leverage AI to empower marketers and communication professionals to spend less time wrangling data and more time strategizing and engaging with their audiences.

To learn more and attend the Summit, visit meltwater.com/summit .

For more information contact:

Kelly Costello

pr@meltwater.com

About Meltwater:

Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social, consumer and sales intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents and 2,300 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8843683