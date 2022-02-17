Member Engineering CDA visited Rawal Dam Interchange Project and CDA citizens Facilitation Center 

Islamabad, February 17, 2022 (PPI-OT):In line with the directions of Chairman CDA, Member Engineering of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday visited CDA Facilitation Center and Rawal Dam Interchange project. On this occasion Officers of relevant departments were also present along with Member Engineering.

Member Engineering CDA took a detailed look at the progress made in the construction work in the projects. On this occasion Member Engineering was briefed that the best facilities are being provided to the people and in this connection lift is also being installed which is in the final stages of completion.

Later, the Member Engineering along with the officers of the concerned departments also visited the Rawal Dam Interchange project and reviewed the progress of development works. On this occasion, Member Engineering while instructing the concerned departments said that the pace of work should be further accelerated and high quality of work should be ensured at all times and all available resources should be utilized to complete the project ahead of schedule.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Directorate

Capital Development Authority (CDA)

Main Office, G-7/4, Islamabad

Tel: +92-51-9252614

Email: getreply@cda.gov.pk

Website: www.cda.gov.pk