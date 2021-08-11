MEPCO catches 107 power pilferers across the South Punjab

MULTAN: Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) on Wednesday caught 107 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab in a day.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan circles and detected theft of over 180,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.9 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered against nine of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.