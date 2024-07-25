Advisor to the Chief Minister Balochistan for Women Development Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Wednesday engaged in a fruitful meeting with representatives from DOCH Pvt Limited and discussion centered around several pivotal projects aimed at fostering women’s empowerment and economic participation in the province.
During the meeting, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi expressed strong support for “Meri Pehchan Project,” which aims to provide women in Balochistan with a distinct identity and recognition.
“The Meri Pehchan Project is a vital initiative that resonates deeply with our mission to uplift women in Balochistan,” said Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi. “Our government is dedicated to supporting such projects that empower women and grant them the recognition they deserve.”
Another significant topic of discussion was the activation and establishment of Women Chambers of Commerce at both provincial and district levels. Dr. Buledi emphasized that establishing Women Chambers of Commerce will create robust platforms for women to engage in business activities, share resources, and support each other’s entrepreneurial efforts.
The conversation also focused on enhancing training programs for women, particularly in the Naseerabad district. Dr. Buledi stressed the importance of equipping women with essential skills to enable them to make significant contributions to their communities and the broader economy. “Investing in the training and development of women, especially in districts like Naseerabad, is crucial for our socio-economic progress,” she emphasized. “Empowering women with essential skills not only benefits them individually but also strengthens our entire society.”