Merit and transparency, key hallmarks of government: Fawad 

Islamabad, June 27, 2021 (PPI-OT):Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says Prime Minister Imran khan has broken two-party system in the country with the support of general public. Addressing a gathering in Jhelum today (Sunday), he said that merit and transparency are the key hallmarks of PTI government and all decision are being taken on merit. The Information Minister said that the PTI led government has introduced an integrated political strong narrative against corruption and taken bold steps to eliminate this menace from the country.

He said that Imran Khan has emerged as the Muslim leader in the world and effectively fought the case of Muslim Ummah including Islamophobia. Earlier, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting inaugurated the two lane Lillah to Jhelum road being constructed with the cost of 13 billion Rupees.

